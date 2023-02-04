OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases 411 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,542 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in SouthState were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SouthState by 16.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $645,762,000 after buying an additional 1,114,653 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SouthState by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,329,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $516,435,000 after buying an additional 220,760 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of SouthState by 30.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,051,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,544,000 after buying an additional 955,920 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SouthState by 22,183.6% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,289,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SouthState by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,812,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,487,000 after purchasing an additional 183,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 55,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 55,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. purchased 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.94 per share, with a total value of $497,322.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 58,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,652,328.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SSB opened at $82.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. SouthState Co. has a 1-year low of $72.25 and a 1-year high of $91.74.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $459.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.26 million. SouthState had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SouthState Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. SouthState’s payout ratio is 30.35%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SSB. StockNews.com cut SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on SouthState from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on SouthState from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on SouthState from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

