KBC Group NV Purchases 4,424 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

KBC Group NV increased its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,901 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Hess were worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,686,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,945,968,000 after purchasing an additional 230,228 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,321,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $987,556,000 after purchasing an additional 83,555 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,041,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $745,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,215 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,946,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $524,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Price Performance

Shares of HES stock opened at $137.57 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $89.09 and a 1 year high of $160.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.30 and its 200-day moving average is $130.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. Hess had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Hess’s payout ratio is 20.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HES shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $795,061.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,264 shares in the company, valued at $5,475,757.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 27,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total transaction of $3,831,789.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,262,103.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $795,061.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,475,757.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 218,918 shares of company stock worth $31,453,115. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.