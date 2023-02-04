Rossmore Private Capital Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 201.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,302 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 230.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $350.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.97.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,089,084,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,089,084,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,519,082 shares of company stock worth $2,478,227,487. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $189.98 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $384.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.12 billion, a PE ratio of 52.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

