Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $10,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 27.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 81,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 17,251 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at about $503,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 644.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,579,000 after purchasing an additional 352,639 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $929,000. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on OMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $91.71 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $92.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.78 and a 200 day moving average of $73.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

