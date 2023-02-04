Huntington National Bank Acquires 359 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth $375,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth $4,304,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter worth $629,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth $446,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth $8,839,000. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director Hugh E. Sawyer III sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 5,282 shares of company stock valued at $400,576 over the last three months. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HURN opened at $70.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.39. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.95 and a 52 week high of $80.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $285.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.79 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HURN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

