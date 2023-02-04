LSV Asset Management Reduces Stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 70.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 569,626 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,353,346 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $9,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,804,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $392,380,000 after purchasing an additional 150,769 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,583,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,344,000 after acquiring an additional 164,322 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,123,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,649 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,793,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,526,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,143,000 after acquiring an additional 658,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $19.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $22.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.97 and its 200 day moving average is $18.26.

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $387.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.20 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 14.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

Several research firms have weighed in on UMPQ. StockNews.com cut Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Umpqua has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

