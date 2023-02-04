Huntington National Bank Lowers Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Huntington National Bank reduced its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $81.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.74. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.86 and a 12 month high of $103.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.32). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 31.33%. The company had revenue of $401.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNFP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Joseph C. Galante acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.26 per share, for a total transaction of $72,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,428.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

Further Reading

