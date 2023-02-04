KBC Group NV Acquires 524 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,692.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.93, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,506.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,536.73. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,196.28 and a 52-week high of $1,754.56.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,708.00 to $1,699.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,888.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,760.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,817.54.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

