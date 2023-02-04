Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 312.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000.

NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $104.24 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $89.38 and a twelve month high of $109.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.95 and a 200-day moving average of $100.43.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

