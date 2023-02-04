Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 4,010 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,010 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HAS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.58.

HAS opened at $61.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.66. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.65 and a 52 week high of $105.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.96%.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

