KBC Group NV Has $3.07 Million Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,921 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 56,356 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,347 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 176.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.91.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,373,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 4.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $33.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $42.56.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 90.49%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

