Huntington National Bank Buys 200 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 198.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,271,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 271,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,934,000 after acquiring an additional 158,177 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5,787.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 157,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,340,000 after acquiring an additional 154,406 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 398,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,290,000 after acquiring an additional 56,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 638.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 52,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,706,000 after acquiring an additional 45,770 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $426.09 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $287.82 and a 1 year high of $507.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $376.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $367.35.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $1.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%.

(Get Rating)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.