KBC Group NV Grows Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,873 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $85.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $87.76.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.358 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.50%.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCHP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $86.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.73.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.