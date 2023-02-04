Huntington National Bank Buys 920 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 56.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in TC Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in TC Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TC Energy by 43.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,567,000 after acquiring an additional 267,934 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in TC Energy by 40.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 31,882 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TC Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,876,349,000 after acquiring an additional 993,965 shares during the period. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TC Energy Stock Performance

TRP opened at $41.84 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $38.35 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.39.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 22.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.661 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 105.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.50 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

