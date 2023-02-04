Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.16 Million Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 238,428.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,394 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,380 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Seeyond bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COIN shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $82.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $80,701.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,540,972.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 6,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $353,977.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 99,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,447,057. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $80,701.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,540,972.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 110,419 shares of company stock worth $4,849,982 and sold 589,976 shares worth $25,635,144. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $74.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.73. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $217.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 2.71.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.20). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $590.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.76 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Articles

