EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $12,520,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,254,651,000 after acquiring an additional 133,344 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EGP has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $248.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.70.

EastGroup Properties Trading Down 1.7 %

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

EGP stock opened at $170.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.47 and a 52-week high of $217.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

EastGroup Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust. The firm is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in the United States. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

