Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,349 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,029 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $244.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.86.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $252.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $291.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.85%.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

