MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Capital

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Roth Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MTG. Compass Point lowered shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of MGIC Investment to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays cut shares of MGIC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

MGIC Investment stock opened at $14.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.37. MGIC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $16.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $292.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.17 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 73.79% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MGIC Investment will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 102,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $334,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in MGIC Investment by 135,526.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 309,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 309,000 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

