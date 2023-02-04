OLD National Bancorp IN Grows Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,414 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in ING Groep in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ING Groep in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in ING Groep by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING Groep Stock Down 2.2 %

ING stock opened at $13.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.71. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $8.14 and a 1 year high of $15.97.

ING Groep Cuts Dividend

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.06). ING Groep had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ING. StockNews.com began coverage on ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.30) to €15.80 ($17.17) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ING Groep from €14.00 ($15.22) to €16.00 ($17.39) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.30) to €16.00 ($17.39) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Societe Generale cut ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ING Groep presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.91.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

