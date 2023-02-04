OLD National Bancorp IN Trims Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFAV. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 57,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 42.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFAV opened at $66.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.53. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.