OLD National Bancorp IN Raises Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,909 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in NetApp were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in NetApp by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 967,717 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $63,134,000 after purchasing an additional 244,451 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in NetApp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 506,583 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,332,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in NetApp by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 361,633 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $23,593,000 after purchasing an additional 12,971 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of NetApp by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,185 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NTAP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on NetApp from $84.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on NetApp from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen lowered their price objective on NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.95.

Insider Activity at NetApp

NetApp Stock Performance

In related news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $174,060.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $135,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,481,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $174,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,707 shares of company stock valued at $748,890 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $67.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.64. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.18. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.08 and a 12 month high of $92.40.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. NetApp had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 115.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.26%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Stories

