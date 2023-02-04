OLD National Bancorp IN Has $489,000 Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at about $479,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in CoStar Group by 14.8% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in CoStar Group by 2,549.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 570,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,358,000 after acquiring an additional 549,051 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CoStar Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,295,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in CoStar Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of CSGP opened at $76.58 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $85.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 15.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.48. The firm has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 89.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About CoStar Group

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSGP. Stephens lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up from $67.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

