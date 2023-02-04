OLD National Bancorp IN Has $501,000 Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Amphenol by 497.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 3,875.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Amphenol during the second quarter worth about $55,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 45.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 409.4% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE APH opened at $81.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $82.86.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,151,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,903. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,290,240 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.36.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

