Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 963 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,356.5% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,710,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622,494 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,433,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,734,000 after acquiring an additional 82,928 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,308,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,579,000 after acquiring an additional 113,767 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,018,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,496,000 after acquiring an additional 166,842 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

VB opened at $206.86 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $219.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.85.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.