OLD National Bancorp IN Buys 1,968 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 27.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROST. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.25.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROST opened at $115.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.05. The stock has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.10%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Featured Articles

