Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Bought by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 164.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 27,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SON stock opened at $61.93 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $67.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.38 and its 200-day moving average is $60.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Sunday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sonoco Products from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sonoco Products from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

In related news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 652 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $38,207.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

