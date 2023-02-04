OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 2,667 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,589 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,667 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in DexCom were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 860.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of DexCom to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.94.

DexCom Trading Up 0.4 %

Insider Activity at DexCom

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $108.43 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.89 and a 1 year high of $134.76. The stock has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.88 and a 200 day moving average of $100.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $270,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,572,230.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $234,843.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,302,042.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $270,288.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,572,230.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,876 shares of company stock valued at $12,562,898 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.