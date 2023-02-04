Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sony Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,510,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,174,000 after acquiring an additional 11,272 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Sony Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 798,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,283,000 after acquiring an additional 14,222 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 786,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,343,000 after purchasing an additional 56,226 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 17.1% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 782,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,203,000 after purchasing an additional 114,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 15.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 743,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,819,000 after purchasing an additional 99,370 shares in the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Sony Group Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE SONY opened at $93.13 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $111.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $115.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.17 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 12.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen reduced their target price on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sony Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

Sony Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.