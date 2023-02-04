Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,163 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 61.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 676.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 168.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:FND opened at $99.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.82. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $59.91 and a one year high of $112.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FND shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.63.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

