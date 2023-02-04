EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Position Increased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,015 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 160.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EME. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on EMCOR Group to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on EMCOR Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

EMCOR Group Trading Down 0.6 %

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

Shares of EME stock opened at $148.64 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.64 and a 12 month high of $156.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.59. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 8.08%.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In other news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total value of $374,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,961,638.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.