Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Position Boosted by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,265 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $54.24 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $43.06 and a 52-week high of $61.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.76.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

