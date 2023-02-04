OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 120 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 210.6% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 79.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 218.3% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 10,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Hayes bought 10,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,727.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $98.81 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $73.85 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.41.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

