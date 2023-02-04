OLD National Bancorp IN Buys 793 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VeraBank N.A. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 10,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.73.

Canadian Pacific Railway Trading Down 0.2 %

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $79.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.85 and a 200 day moving average of $76.08. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The company has a market capitalization of $73.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1424 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 19.44%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

