OLD National Bancorp IN Boosts Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,548 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter worth $228,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 9.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,401,000 after buying an additional 12,393 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 114.3% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.1% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 20.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $455.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $376.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.86. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.54 and a 12-month high of $466.01.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.25 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total value of $5,842,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,388,843.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total value of $5,842,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,388,843.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 4,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.56, for a total transaction of $2,068,940.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,927,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,672 shares of company stock worth $8,135,542. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

URI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on United Rentals from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Argus increased their target price on United Rentals from $360.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Rentals from $404.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.50.

United Rentals Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

Featured Articles

