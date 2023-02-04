OLD National Bancorp IN Has $712,000 Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 68.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSI. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

MSI opened at $256.44 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.18 and a fifty-two week high of $275.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $260.83 and a 200-day moving average of $247.90. The company has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.15. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 533.01% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.76%.

In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.87, for a total value of $104,906.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,676.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.87, for a total value of $104,906.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,676.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 39,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total value of $10,254,662.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,919,259.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,423 shares of company stock valued at $33,688,438. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

