Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Dover were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 308.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 411.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Dover Price Performance

DOV opened at $159.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.23. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $114.49 and a 1 year high of $168.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.01. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Dover from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dover from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dover from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.50.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

