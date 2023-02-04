OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 635 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in ONEOK by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OKE opened at $68.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.72 and its 200 day moving average is $62.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $75.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 106.11%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OKE. Truist Financial lifted their price target on ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup began coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.30.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

