OLD National Bancorp IN Decreases Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,295 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $704,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $180.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.92. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $157.69 and a one year high of $259.05.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.36%.

Several research analysts have commented on AVB shares. Truist Financial upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $186.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $206.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $237.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.78.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

