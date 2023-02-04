Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Position Trimmed by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 129,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,874 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in Equitable by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 23,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Equitable by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 645,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,016,000 after acquiring an additional 284,522 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in Equitable during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,021,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equitable by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 26,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equitable by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQH shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Equitable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Equitable from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.56.

EQH opened at $32.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.54. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.44.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $905,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,018.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It offers investment management insights, expertise and innovations to drive better investment decisions and outcomes for clients and institutional investors worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions.

