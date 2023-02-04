Eagle Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 5,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total transaction of $511,713.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jennifer Honeycutt sold 8,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,175,915.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,930. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total value of $511,713.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,948 shares of company stock valued at $12,646,795 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Danaher Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Benchmark downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen cut their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.29.

NYSE DHR opened at $269.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $266.63 and its 200 day moving average is $269.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $303.82. The stock has a market cap of $196.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.36%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Further Reading

