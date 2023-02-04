36,505 Shares in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Acquired by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Exponent at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Exponent by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,698,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,318,000 after acquiring an additional 12,804 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,250,000 after acquiring an additional 53,718 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,094,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,955,000 after acquiring an additional 96,465 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 753,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,964,000 after purchasing an additional 175,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 438,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,372,000 after purchasing an additional 14,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

EXPO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exponent in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $111.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.77 and a beta of 0.63. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.97 and a twelve month high of $112.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.22.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $112.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.47 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 19.94%. Exponent’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

