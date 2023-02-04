Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,853 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.33% of Veracyte worth $3,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 15,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $26.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.13. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $33.23.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $75.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.00 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. Equities analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VCYT shares. StockNews.com lowered Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Veracyte from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered Veracyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 1,023 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $27,651.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,169.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 1,023 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $27,651.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,169.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 6,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,593.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,939 shares of company stock valued at $5,006,381. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

