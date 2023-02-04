Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases 12,079 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,079 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Brunswick by 492.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Brunswick by 10,038.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 10,841 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Brunswick by 36.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Brunswick in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Brunswick in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.46.

Shares of BC opened at $92.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.55. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $61.89 and a 1-year high of $98.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 36.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

