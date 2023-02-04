Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Holdings Raised by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Deckers Outdoor worth $4,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 70.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 154.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 158 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 522.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 28.9% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 254 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total value of $392,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,207,026.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total transaction of $392,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,207,026.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.36, for a total value of $1,001,347.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,657,254.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,520 shares of company stock valued at $3,321,567. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DECK has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $390.00 to $416.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.85.

NYSE:DECK opened at $414.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $399.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.75. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $212.93 and a fifty-two week high of $433.30.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.41 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

