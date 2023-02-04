Eagle Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 594.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,473 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Shutterstock worth $3,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Shutterstock during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shutterstock during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 214.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 88.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Shutterstock during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 70.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 93,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total transaction of $7,069,061.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,677,610 shares in the company, valued at $881,075,674.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 35.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shutterstock Stock Performance

Shutterstock Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:SSTK opened at $76.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.37. Shutterstock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.61 and a fifty-two week high of $98.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSTK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities cut shares of Shutterstock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Shutterstock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

Shutterstock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of a marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. The company was founded by Jonathan Oringer in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

