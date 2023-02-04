Eagle Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 31,809 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vericel were worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Vericel by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 50,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vericel by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Vericel in the 3rd quarter worth $323,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Vericel by 576.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 84,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vericel by 2,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 39,938 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $1,083,517.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,066 shares in the company, valued at $4,261,200.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of VCEL opened at $31.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.64 and a beta of 1.72. Vericel Co. has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $43.97.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $38.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.02 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VCEL shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Vericel from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lowered shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vericel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Vericel Profile

(Get Rating)

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

