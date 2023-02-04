Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 69,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 4.7% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 16,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 9.7% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,172,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $143,954,000 after buying an additional 24,925 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.36.

Shares of A stock opened at $154.55 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.52 and a 12-month high of $160.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.58%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, January 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $1,003,987.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,144,078.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $1,003,987.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,144,078.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total value of $4,595,510.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,028,133.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,664 shares of company stock valued at $30,814,048.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

