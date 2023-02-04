Eagle Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,814 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 2.4% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 73,363 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 5.5% in the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 32.0% in the third quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. now owns 12,620 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 7,051 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stewart Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 44.3% in the third quarter. Stewart Asset Management LLC now owns 10,609 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $379.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $173.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $522.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $343.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.78. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. StockNews.com cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. DA Davidson started coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $412.81.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,506.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,506.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

