Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 69,270 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 69,270 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NCR were worth $4,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of NCR by 52.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 121,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 41,611 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of NCR by 57.6% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,811 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NCR by 124.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC increased its holdings in NCR by 55.9% during the third quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 60,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 21,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in NCR by 3.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NCR in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of NCR from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NCR from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th.

In other NCR news, Director Joseph E. Reece bought 5,000 shares of NCR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.82 per share, for a total transaction of $104,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,234.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

NCR opened at $28.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.54. NCR Co. has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $44.59.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

