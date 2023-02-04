Eagle Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Olin worth $4,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Olin in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Olin in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Olin in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Olin in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OLN has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Olin from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Olin in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Olin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Olin Trading Up 0.3 %

Olin stock opened at $63.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $67.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.47.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Olin had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 50.19%. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Olin

In other Olin news, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $128,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $128,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,562.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Olin Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

